West Bengal police have arrested a man from Bihar’s Munger district for his alleged involvement in firing in Howrah during Ram Navami procession, an official said.

A seven-member team headed by an inspector rank officer raided Maksaspur village under Kasim Bazar police station in Munger district on Monday night.

The accused, Sumit Shah, a resident of Howrah had taken shelter at his friend’s house. He was involved in firing and brandishing the weapon in Shivpur locality in Howrah region.

After arresting the accused, the officials produced him in the district court Munger and took a transit remand. He is booked under relevant IPC sections of rioting in Howrah police station.

Massive violence was seen in Howrah during Ram Navami last week. Besides West Bengal, violence also occurred in Bihar’s Sasaram and Biharsharif as well.

