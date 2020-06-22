HP 14s laptop: Keeps you ‘always connected’ on the go at friendly price

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Always Connected PCs with a SIM slot just like your smartphone came for a premium like Rs 1 lakh and above to date, that helped you access secure internet anytime, anywhere without depending on erratic or no WI-Fi at hotels, public places or on the go.

Now, HP Inc has brought the same 4G LTE connectivity in an affordable laptop – HP 14s – that starts from Rs 44,999 (i3 chip) and is a game changer in its segment.

Setting up LTE services by inserting a cellular data SIM on this ‘Always Connected’ PC is just like activating a smartphone. The buyer gets a SIM with 6-month free data from Jio (30 per cent discount on overall Jio data plans after six-month free period).

HP 14s with i3 processor and 4GB RAM is now available for Rs 44,999, HP 14s with i5 processor and 8GB RAM costs Rs 64,999 and HP Pavilion x360 14 i5 would be available from July 1 for Rs 84,999.

Let us see how HP 14s with i5 processor and 8GB RAM can transform the experience to work, learn and play from anytime, anywhere.

First highlight, of course, is solid internals. The new notebook portfolio comes with 4G LTE connectivity, which was previously available with HP premium notebooks such as HP Elite Dragonfly and HP Spectre X360.

Second is enterprise-grade connectivity and security in an affordable price band, whether you are connected with home or public Wi-Fi.

Weighing less than 1.5 kgs, the stylish and lightweight HP 14s comes with a long battery life of up to 9 hours accompanied with fast charging.

In our case, we were able to squeeze out nearly seven hour of juice with Netflix streaming and small gaming sessions in between – resulting in a true immersive experience.

For professionals working from home, it has stronger security features and lower lag times.

Design-wise, the device is portable, has a micro-edge FHD display with ultra-narrow bezel, giving the users lots of screen in a smaller frame.

The HP 14S offers micro-edge displays in 78 per cent screen-to-body ratio providing a superior visual, video, and creative experience.

It houses Intel Core i5 processor with Windows 10 operating system and built-in Intel XMM 7360 4G LTE to provide a fast, connected and very secure solution.

HP 14s has 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. Memory is upgradable up to 16GB from an in-built 8GB.

The device with Natural Silver colour with Natural Silver Keyboard Deck supports HP True Vision 720p HD Camera and digital integrated Microphone.

With a discrete graphics option and a super responsive precision touchpad -you’ve got the power to surf, stream, and do more like never before.

One can power the device and transfer up to 5GB data with SuperSpeed USB C. Other ports on the device are two SuperSpeed USB Type-A, one HDMI, one headphone and one multi-format SD media card reader.

Conclusion: With remote working becoming the new normal, the HP 14s is a perfect choice that offers seamless connectivity. With low fixed-line broadband penetration and sub-optimal security protocols for home Wi-Fi, HP 14s provides fast and secure online experience for both professionals and home users.

–IANS

na/