PC and Printer Major, HP, which recently launched its Sustainable Impact Report 2022, claims to design and innovate products and services that contribute to a more circular economy and reduce environmental impact.

In 2022, HP claims to have invested a large amount on ongoing product development to create the transformative and disruptive technologies of the future.

“At HP, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. We strive to create a positive impact on the environment and society through our innovative products and services. Our dedication to circular design and eco-conscious practices drives us to deliver high-quality solutions that not only meet customer needs but also contribute to a greener future,” said

Gurpreet Singh Brar, Vice President, HP India market.

The company has set a goal to achieve 75 per cent circularity for its products and packaging by 2030. This commitment drives HP to design and develop products that optimise resource usage and reduce waste.

HP claims that more than 95 per cent of home and office printers, laptops, notebooks, displays, and workstations shipped in 2022 incorporated recycled materials.

Moreover, it further reports that 28 million meters of cord was avoided in 2022 because about 70 per cent of inkjet printers and 3 per cent of LaserJet printers were shipped without USB cords and many of the others were shipped with shorter USB cords.

The company said that they use ocean-bound plastic in an increasing number of HP products across their portfolio and have launched more than 300 new products around the world that contain small quantities of OBP since 2017.

The newest HP Dragonfly and Elite 1000 Series PCs, announced in early 2023, contain 5 per cent OBP by weight in the speaker enclosure.

The new HP carton-based cartridge for large-format printers contains 100 per cent recycled fiber and 25 per cent recycled plastics from their closed-loop recycling process. HP also shares its plans of exploring alternatives to traditional plastic ink and toner cartridges.

The HP carton-based ink cartridge is a great example, and it is available now for all HP large-format printers using the latest generation of ink, such as the new HP Latex 2700 printer series.

The company said it has set an ambitious target to eliminate 75 per cent of single-use plastic packaging by 2025 compared to its 2018 baseline.

During 2022, HP shipped almost 70 million units of personal systems products in molded fiber or hybrid foam/fiber packaging, representing about 91 per cent of units.

Further, it claims that in 2022, their transition to molded fiber packaging for HP Smart Tank 210 series all-in-one/wireless inkjet printers resulted in the elimination of 222.6 tonnes of expanded polystyrene.

