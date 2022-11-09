BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

HP elevates India MD Ketan Patel to global role

NewsWire
0
0

PC and printer major HP on Wednesday elevated its India MD Ketan Patel to a global role where Patel will head the Personal Systems category.

Head of India market for more than two years, Patel will now be General Manager of Personal Systems category, based in Palo Alto in the US.

“Patel, who has successfully led our business in India as Managing Director of HP’s India Market since 2020, has been named General Manager of HP’s Personal Systems Category,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The company said that Gurpreet Brar has been named the Interim Managing Director of India.

“HP has a strong leadership bench and we are confident this will be a seamless transition,” the spokesperson added.

As India head, Patel was responsible for HP’s all business including computing, printing, and associated services.

Prior to being the India head, he was based in Singapore as the Vice President and Head, Personal Systems Category, for Asia Pacific and Japan region.

During his last 17 years at the company, Patel has held several leadership positions across category, sales and marketing, driving profitable growth and market leadership positions in various categories for HP in Asia Pacific and in India.

The company shipped over 1.15 million units and continued to lead the overall PC market in India with a share of 30.8 per cent in the second quarter this year, according to the IDC.

While government deals helped its commercial desktop performance, some backlogged enterprise orders helped it perform strongly in the commercial notebook category, the report mentioned.

20221109-101406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Malaysia cuts export of chickens as global rise in food export...

    Samsung aims to capture 40% share in mid-premium segment in India

    RBI relaxes regulations to boost forex inflows

    UCO Bank shares surge 10% as RBI lifts PCA restrictions