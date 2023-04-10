PC and printer major HP India on Monday launched ‘Power To Do It All’ campaign, featuring its latest range of innovative HP Pavilion laptops to appeal to the digital-native GenZ students.

The multi-film campaign features celebrities Yashaswini Dayama and Ahsaas Channa, reprising their roles from the ‘Alisha Garima Diaries’ campaign by HP last year.

The latest 13th-Gen HP Pavilion range of laptops are built with cool, innovative features for the GenZs.

The short films highlight the multi-touch convertible feature of the Pavilion laptops.

“The Pavilion range, with its mobility, design and features like touch, eye safe display, solves for GenZs’ every day challenges and new needs, as they step into the world of high school and college,” said Prashant Jain, Chief Marketing Officer, HP India.

“This campaign has been conceptualised as a multiple part content series. It takes off where we left last year, educating customers about features which meet their needs, ” he added.

PC and printer major HP last month launched its latest laptop Pavilion Aero 13, powered by AMD Ryzen 7 Processor with Radeon Graphics in India.

The new HP Pavilion Aero 13 comes available in Rose Pale Gold, Warm Gold, and Natural Silver colour options at a starting price of Rs 72,999.

The new laptop weighs less than 1 kg, making it suitable for a hybrid workstyle, according to the company.

