HP expands PC manufacturing in India with Chennai facility

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) In a fillip to ‘Make in India initiative, PC and printer HP Inc on Wednesday said it has started PC manufacturing operations at electronics giant Flexs facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

The plant will manufacture desktops and workstations to enable HP meet current and future customer needs, while driving greater operational efficiency, the company said in a statement.

The plant will have the flexibility to scale up manufacturing capabilities on demand.

“With the inauguration of this new facility, we aim to strengthen our commitment to India and support the growth of the local manufacturing ecosystem,” said Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India Market.

The location of the plant provides it access to a nearby port and HP’s spare parts facility in Bengaluru, enabling the company to quickly procure materials from other parts of India and from Asia.

“We are delighted to partner with HP to manufacture desktops and workstations in India and are committed to helping HP meet the current and future needs of its customers,” said Richard Hopkins, Senior Vice President, India Operations at Flex.

HP has been growing in India, consistently registering double digit revenue growth. According to the IDC, almost every third PC and every second printer being sold in India belongs to HP.

The company has a Print R&D centre in Bengaluru and a manufacturing plant in Pantnagar in Uttarakhand since 2006.

It has close to 600 exclusive HP World stores and a strong network of 10,000 partners and resellers in the country.

According to industry sources, HP India has close to $2 billion annual revenue from India.

