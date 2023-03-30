HP Inc has announced several new partner benefits and programme enhancements aimed at driving greater agility, simplification, growth and collaboration.

As of November 1, 2023 (fiscal 2024), all HP products, solutions and distribution across its vast portfolio will be integrated into the HP Amplify Programme, the company said at its ‘Amplify Partner Conference’ here.

“The HP Amplify programme represents the industry’s first to reward partners across performance, capabilities and collaboration and we’re looking forward to integrating our evolving and expanding portfolio into the Amplify Partner Program as of our new fiscal year,” said Kobi Elbaz, General Manager, HP Global Channel Organisation.

“Amplify will continue to serve as the foundation for partner engagement and we will continue to enhance the program based on the evolution of our portfolio, changing market dynamics and most importantly, partner feedback,” he added.

The company also unveiled two new elements in the HP Amplify programme, including the More for More benefit and compensation program, and Fast Lane joint demand generation process.

Aimed at driving an increase in sales across the HP portfolio and deliver a more satisfying and complete customer experience, the More for More enhancement will leverage a rate multiplier to boost compensation for qualified partners.

The new Fast Lane joint demand generation process simplifies reimbursement of marketing development funds via an automated process for claims and payments, dramatically improving the turn-around time and overall experience for eligible partners.

To help spur the goal of enrolling at least 50 per cent of Amplify partners in Amplify Impact by 2025, HP said that beginning May, qualified partners receiving 3-star recognition will earn a point towards eligibility for ‘Power and Power Services’.

Launched in November 2020, HP Amplify represents the first global partner programme optimised to drive dynamic partner growth and deliver consistent end customer experiences and outcomes.

