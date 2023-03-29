PC and printer major HP Inc on Wednesday announced new lineup of LaserJet printers with sustainable TerraJet toner that delivers up to 27 per cent reduced energy use and up to 78 per cent less plastic packaging.

HP Colour LaserJet 4200/4300 and the HP Colour LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 and X500/X600 printing solutions are for businesses of all sizes, and will be available in the market soon.

With 25 per cent faster print speeds, customers can empower their team with technology that enables more productivity.

“The Colour LaserJet 4000 series was designed for small businesses to maximise productivity with easy, reliable, and professional printing. As our customers grow, our Colour LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 is ready to enable productivity and scale,” said Xavier Garcia, Global Head and General Manager, Office Print Hardware at HP.

TerraJet is an advanced toner technology requiring 27 per cent less energy when printing, up to 78 per cent reduction in plastic, all while delivering sharper detail with up to 20 per cent more printable colours.

HP TerraJet cartridges can have a lower carbon footprint than their predecessor products and is included in new printing solutions from small business through large enterprise, said the company.

Currently, half of small businesses struggle to manage technology in a hybrid workplace and 91 per cent of small businesses still rely on printed documents to run their business.

“The HP Colour LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 and X500/X600 are built for the reimaged office and delivers productivity and efficiency of an A3 copier at the cost of an A4 printer,” said HP.

The printers offer faster and seamless digitisation using HP EveryPage with Reverse and Retry, which increases document integrity by never missing a scanned page and reducing mis-feeds with auto-recovery.

