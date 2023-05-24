INDIASCI-TECH

HP introduces new ‘Laser printers’ for home, small businesses in India

NewsWire
0
0

PC and printer major HP India on Wednesday introduced a new range of affordable Laser printers to meet the diverse printing needs of home, small and medium businesses (SMBs) looking to optimise their resources.

The new list of Laser printers includes 1008A and 1008W, coupled with HP Laser MFP which includes — 1188A, 1188W, 1188NW, and 1188FNW.

The range of HP Laser 1008, HP Laser MFP 1188, and HP Laser MFP 1188FNW start from Rs 14,205, Rs 20,344, and Rs 26,581, respectively.

“Affordable printers are important for SMBs because they offer cost-effective, reliable, and efficient printing solutions that can help them improve productivity and streamline workflows,” Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India Market, said in a statement.

The new HP Laser 1008 single-function and 1188 multi-functional printers have been upgraded to deliver high print speeds that are compatible with easy mobile printing features such as Wi-Fi Direct.

It offers compact designs that prioritise productivity and clutter-free environments, making it an ideal choice for small and medium-sized businesses.

The new printers also offer enhanced and improved user interface and easy-to-use plug-and-play set-up.

In addition, the printers offer print speed of up to 20 pages per minute, ensuring efficient and fast printing.

20230524-120003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Not a single Covid patient in ICU in Bengaluru, K’taka Cong...

    Golfer Pranavi opens with 67 for one shot lead in 9th...

    Income of 97% household has decreased: Priyanka Gandhi

    Getting Cong re-elected my priority, will discharge any responsibility party assigns:...