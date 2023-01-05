SCI-TECHWORLD

Joining the list of companies making wireless earbuds, HP has launched “Voyager Free 60 Plus” earbuds with a touchscreen on the charging case.

While the regular Voyager Free 60s come with a plain old charging case, the Plus model offers an OLED touchscreen that lets users control music playback, volume, and settings, see your battery status, and accept or reject calls, reports The Verge.

Moreover, users will also be able to use the screen to switch between two connected devices — the buds support multipoint pairing and can remember up to eight connections.

Among other features the earbuds include — adaptive active noise cancellation with a transparency mode, “WindSmart technology” for making calls clearer when users are outside, AptX support, and earbud-based gesture controls for things like volume or track control, according to the report.

The earbuds also offer an IP54 rating, certifying them as splash and dust resistant.

Further, the company said that users can expect around eight hours of listening time with ANC on before they have to put the buds back into the case to refill their batteries, the report added.

The plus version comes with a USB to 3.5mm cable and also support Qi wireless charging.

