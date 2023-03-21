INDIASCI-TECH

HP launches new laptop ‘Pavilion Aero 13’ in India

NewsWire
0
0

PC and printer major HP on Tuesday launched its latest laptop — Pavilion Aero 13, powered by AMD Ryzen 7 Processor with Radeon Graphics in India.

The new HP Pavilion Aero 13 comes available in Rose Pale Gold, Warm Gold, and Natural Silver colour options at a starting price of Rs 72,999.

The new laptop weighs less than 1 kg, making it suitable for a hybrid workstyle, according to the company.

“We are proud to introduce the new HP Pavilion Aero 13, which is designed to meet the increasing demand for versatile and powerful computing solutions in today’s world. It offers exceptional performance and mobility, allowing users to stay productive and entertained while on the go,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, said in a statement.

The new laptop comes equipped with fast and reliable connectivity with Wi-Fi6 and a battery life of up to 10.5 hours, making it ideal for working, browsing, and streaming from any location.

Moreover, it comes with an AI Noise Removal feature to recognise and reduce unwanted background sounds for clear video calls for work or with friends.

A wider colour palette with 100 per cent sRGB enables viewing of more vibrant images when surfing the web and streaming videos, said the company.

20230321-114804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala Guv signs Lokayukta Ordinance, Cong slams Vijayan

    Star-studded Ramlila in Ayodhya this year

    Medical student steals jewellery after losing fee in gambling

    Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray back as ‘Saamana Group’ Editor