HP Minister’s wife loses Rs 2.5 lakh, triggers row

Shimla, Oct 10 (IANS) A political tug of war has begun over a Himachal Pradesh Minister’s wife filing a complaint with the Chandigarh Police on Monday alleging theft of Rs 2.5 lakh from the government vehicle she was using to visit a beauty parlour in Chandigarh.

The complaint was filed by Rajni Thakur, wife of Govind Singh Thakur, Minister of Forest, Transport, Youth Services and Sports in the Jai Ram Thakur government.

Targeting the Minister, his wife and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the Congress said how come she was carrying Rs 2.5 lakh with her? The theft also became part of social media exchanges.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about digital transactions then why a BJP Minister’s wife is carrying Rs 2.5 lakh with her,” said Himachal Congress leader Asha Kumari on Wednesday.

“Also, the vehicle (HP-66-0001) used by the Minister’s wife to visit a a salon in sector 8 of Chandigarh is registered in the name of Managing Director of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation. How can a Minister’s wife travel in a government vehicle that too for personal purpose,” the Congress leader said.

“Isn’t this a case of misuse of government vehicle,” she asked.

As the Congress and the netizens raised the issue, the BJP, according to sources, has decided to take up the issue. The top party leadership might question the Minister regarding the incident, sources said.

–IANS

hindi-rt/pcj