INDIA

HP set to launch new Envy laptop in India under Rs 1 lakh

NewsWire
0
0

PC and printer major HP is set to launch its new Envy 15 laptop for GenZ content creators in India this week at a price of less than Rs 1,00,000.

The new laptop will enable users to connect to 3 external 4K displays for smoother work, plus it will provide high-end security features to ensure privacy to content creators, sources told IANS on Monday.

HP’s new laptop is expected to compete with Apple’s MacBook Pro in the industry.

The laptop will also feature an IR (Infrared) sensor camera for Windows Hello login and a manual shutter camera that will turn off your PC’s camera. As per the sources, it will also fulfil the needs of content creators in today’s world by providing game-changing collaboration tools.

The new Envy 15 is also expected to come with HP QuickDrop, which will allow users to transfer files easily. Last month, HP launched its latest line-up of OMEN & Victus gaming laptops to provide the best-in-class gaming experience for all types of gamers in India.

The new range includes the OMEN Transcend 16, OMEN 16 and Victus 16 laptops, priced at Rs 1,59,999, Rs 1,04,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively.

2023071036942

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    France wants to work with India in co-production of films: Envoy

    Govt aims to produce 1 billion tonnes coal in 2023-24

    Road caves in Delhi’s Janakpuri, no injuries reported

    Ahead of Shiv Sena rebels’ arrival, security tightened in Goa