PC and printer major HP is set to launch its new Envy 15 laptop for GenZ content creators in India this week at a price of less than Rs 1,00,000.

The new laptop will enable users to connect to 3 external 4K displays for smoother work, plus it will provide high-end security features to ensure privacy to content creators, sources told IANS on Monday.

HP’s new laptop is expected to compete with Apple’s MacBook Pro in the industry.

The laptop will also feature an IR (Infrared) sensor camera for Windows Hello login and a manual shutter camera that will turn off your PC’s camera. As per the sources, it will also fulfil the needs of content creators in today’s world by providing game-changing collaboration tools.

The new Envy 15 is also expected to come with HP QuickDrop, which will allow users to transfer files easily. Last month, HP launched its latest line-up of OMEN & Victus gaming laptops to provide the best-in-class gaming experience for all types of gamers in India.

The new range includes the OMEN Transcend 16, OMEN 16 and Victus 16 laptops, priced at Rs 1,59,999, Rs 1,04,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively.

2023071036942