PC and printer major HP on Thursday launched new commercial PCs, display, streaming webcam and enhanced services to help people better navigate the hybrid work environments in the country.

The company unveiled HP Dragonfly Folio G3 that combines laptop productivity with the convenience of a tablet, HP 34-inch All-in-One Desktop PC, HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display and HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam.

“Work habits and the expectations around work-life balance have changed significantly over the past few years. People want the flexibility to collaborate and create wherever they need to be, and the technology they use is fundamental,” said Guayente Sanmartin, General Manager and Global Head, Commercial Systems and Displays Solutions, HP Inc.

While HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is available now at a starting price of Rs 2,01,000, HP 34-inch AiO Desktop PC is available for Rs 1,75,999.

The HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display is expected to be available in November for a starting price of Rs 90,000, while The HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam is available for Rs 21,999.

Powered by Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core processors, the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 comes with a Folio Pen.

The pen magnetically attaches to the device, features three programmable buttons, and can wirelessly charge to 100 per cent in 30 minutes, the company claimed.

The device features upgraded memory with LPDDR5 up to 32GB and storage up to 2TB.

A new thermal solution optimizes PC performance without adding significant weight or thickness, said the company.

The HP 34-inch All-in-One Desktop creates a studio-like experience with support for dual video streams and camera switching.

The device allows users to move the detachable, magnetic 16MP (4MP binned) camera to multiple positions on the screen bezel to find the best field of view.

It offers Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics and memory up to 128GB DDR5.

