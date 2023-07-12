INDIA

HP unveils new lineup of AI-powered laptops in India

PC and printer major HP on Wednesday unveiled a new lineup of ‘Envy x360 15’ laptops to meet the needs of content creators in the country.

The HP Envy x360 15 is available at the starting price of Rs 78,999 at HP online store and HP world stores, the company said in a statement.

The new laptops come with a 15.6-inch OLED touch display which can be adjusted to the ideal position for working, writing, watching and playing.

“The new Envy x360 15 is specifically designed to enable content creators to fully express themselves through industry-leading displays and intelligent, high-performance productivity features. We are committed to ensure that creators have the tools they need to bring their ideas to life in the most remarkable way possible,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India.

The Envy 15 laptops are equipped with AI-driven features that enhance security and facilitate collaboration.

“To enable powerful performance, the new HP Envy x360 15 comes with latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors & AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 (7000 series) with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and AMD Radeon graphics,” the company said.

“HP is the first to introduce an IMAX Enhanced certified PC with its new Envy x360 15 laptops, providing consumers with a seamless and immersive experience of IMAX quality visuals, audio, and premium digital content,” it added.

The new laptops come with AI Image Signal Processor (ISP) technology to ensure the security of content by automatically locking the device when the user walks away and promptly awakening it upon approach.

With HP Presence 2.0, the laptops provide the best visual, audio, and overall experience in any environment.

Users can improve their video calls by blurring the background and replacing it with an image of their choice.

Also, the laptops come with the Auto Frame feature that makes sure that users can freely move around during video calls without losing focus, the company said.

2023071237827

