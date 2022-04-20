INDIASCI-TECH

HP unveils Pavilion laptops with 12th Gen processors in India

NewsWire
0
0

HP on Wednesday launched its Pavilion laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors for improved performance for its users in India.

Starting at Rs 55,999, the all-new Pavilion series — HP Pavilion 15, HP Pavilion 14 and HP Pavilion x360 — are designed with the environment in mind, with an all-metal laptop built that contains ocean-bound plastics and recycled aluminum.

“At HP, we consistently expand and reinvent our ecosystem to provide the best computing experiences to our users,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems – HP India Market, said in a statement.

“We have also designed the device to make a positive and meaningful impact on the environment by using recycled aluminum and ocean-bound plastics. With the refreshed Pavilion portfolio, our goal is to deliver exceptional solutions for users to stay connected, entertained, and productive,” Bedi added.

The new HP Pavilion 15 is equipped with an EyeSafe certified display that was designed in collaboration with doctors to enable HP users to work and play for as long as they want without experiencing eye strain.

The latest 12th Gen Intel Processors along with adaptive battery optimizer provides the right features for best in-case performance. Its full-size, backlit keyboard gives an overall premium touch to cater to the GenZs and Millennials.

The laptops are available in three colours — warm gold, natural silver and fog blue.

20220420-142009

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yechury calls for people’s movement to save country

    Municipal Corporation to push sanitisation drive in Gurugram

    Ready to face any probe by any agency: K. Sudhakaran

    Bengal govt seeks unutilised funds for Mamata’s dream projects