Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Tuesday that an ethanol plant would be set up in Una district by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on 30 acres of land with an outlay of Rs 500 crore.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting to discuss the aspects of construction of the proposed ethanol plant.

Sukhu said the government is ready to invest 50 per cent equity in the project and would extend cooperation to the company for setting up the plant.

HPCL assured the Chief Minister to take up the government’s proposal with the company’s Board of Directors.

The Chief Minister also directed the district administration to start land acquisition for the approach road from Bhanjal to Jeetpur Behri within 10 days and to ensure that all obstacles in the construction of the plant are removed.

Sukhu said the plant would provide employment and self-employment opportunities to the local people and farmers from Kangra, Hamirpur and Bilaspur, while the neighbouring districts of Punjab will also benefit from the grain-based ethanol plant.

At the request of the company, the Chief Minister also directed the district administration to provide an additional 20 acres of land for the plant.

