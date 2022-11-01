INDIASCI-TECH

HPE unveils next-gen compute portfolio for hybrid world

NewsWire
0
0

Enterprise IT company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Tuesday announced a next-generation compute portfolio that aims to deliver a cloud operating experience designed to power hybrid environments and digital transformation.

The new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers aims to provide organisations with intuitive, trusted, and optimised compute resources, ideally suited for a range of modern workloads.

“The new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers are engineered for the hybrid world to deliver an intuitive cloud operating experience, trusted security by design, and optimized performance for workloads,” said Neil MacDonald, executive vice president and general manager, Compute, at HPE.

HPE ‘GreenLake for Compute Ops Management’ simplifies management with an intuitive, automated cloud operating experience.

“Businesses today require a differentiated and workload-optimized technology to survive, stay agile and turn data into insights to stay ahead in the market,” said Gopalswamy Srinivasan, Director, Compute Business, HPE India.

“Delivered also as a SaaS offering on the HPE GreenLake platform, Gen 11, will help customers unlock operational efficiency while offering ease of use, speed, and value to accelerate great customer experiences, product innovations, and other business goals,” Srinivasan added.

HPE ‘GreenLake for Compute Ops Management’ also includes carbon footprint reporting for customers to view emission metrics, from individual servers to full compute environments, to monitor energy usage, said the company.

As organizations run more demanding workloads, including AI, machine learning, and rendering projects, they require optimal compute and accelerated compute performance.

HPE GreenLake is an as-a-service platform that enables customers to accelerate data-first modernization and provides over 70 cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a co-location facility, and in the public cloud.

20221101-183801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SP leader Azam khan to walk free, will visit Rampur

    Facemasks with ‘Ram’ getting popular in Magh Mela

    How 2 Sena MLAs ‘escaped’ dramatically from rebels’ camp!

    Tableau politics heats up ahead of Republic day parade