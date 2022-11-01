Enterprise IT company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Tuesday announced a next-generation compute portfolio that aims to deliver a cloud operating experience designed to power hybrid environments and digital transformation.

The new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers aims to provide organisations with intuitive, trusted, and optimised compute resources, ideally suited for a range of modern workloads.

“The new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers are engineered for the hybrid world to deliver an intuitive cloud operating experience, trusted security by design, and optimized performance for workloads,” said Neil MacDonald, executive vice president and general manager, Compute, at HPE.

HPE ‘GreenLake for Compute Ops Management’ simplifies management with an intuitive, automated cloud operating experience.

“Businesses today require a differentiated and workload-optimized technology to survive, stay agile and turn data into insights to stay ahead in the market,” said Gopalswamy Srinivasan, Director, Compute Business, HPE India.

“Delivered also as a SaaS offering on the HPE GreenLake platform, Gen 11, will help customers unlock operational efficiency while offering ease of use, speed, and value to accelerate great customer experiences, product innovations, and other business goals,” Srinivasan added.

HPE ‘GreenLake for Compute Ops Management’ also includes carbon footprint reporting for customers to view emission metrics, from individual servers to full compute environments, to monitor energy usage, said the company.

As organizations run more demanding workloads, including AI, machine learning, and rendering projects, they require optimal compute and accelerated compute performance.

HPE GreenLake is an as-a-service platform that enables customers to accelerate data-first modernization and provides over 70 cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a co-location facility, and in the public cloud.

