The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurugram, has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.50 crore on Brahma City Private Limited, a real estate promoter, for violating the provisions of the real estate (regulation and development) Act of 2016.

“The authority imposed a penalty of Rs 2.50 crore on the promoter for not applying for registration of its ongoing project within time allowed and allowing sale of plots in violation of the RERA provisions,” said the RERA orders.

While examining the documents during a hearing in November, the authority observed that the promoter sold as many as 219 plots without getting the project registered with the RERA.

The RERA order also includes a warning to the promoter not to violate the provisions of the RERA Act, directing the promoter to deposit the penalty within one month.

“The promoter is directed to deposit the penalty within one month from the date of issuance of this notice. In case, the promoter fails to deposit the penalty as imposed by the authority, it will be recovered as arrears of land revenue and further proceedings will be initiated against the promoter under Section 63 of the RERA Act, 2016,” said the order.

The promoter was developing a project of a plotted residential township in Gurugram’s sector 61 to sector 65.

“On consideration of the circumstances, the evidence and other records and submissions made by the promoter during hearings the authority is satisfied that the promoter has violated Section 3 (1) of the RERA Act 2016,” read the order.

The authority observed promoter sold the plots without registration of the project in violation of Section 3 of the RERA Act 2016 for which penal proceedings were initiated by the authority.

The authority also observed that the promoter made the conveyance deeds of the plots in the unregistered areas of the project on different dates.

