Veteran musician and brother of late singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar has said that his sister as a young girl went through a lot to achieve success but dedicated everything to her family and siblings.

Hridaynath was present alongside his sister Usha Mangeshkar as a guest for the upcoming grand finale of the musical show ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’.

He said, “Lata didi didn’t reach where she was easily. She had to go through a lot of struggles. She had to take care of us all at such a young age and earn money by singing. My father had his own car, studio and company and we as kids had seen good days but then all fell apart after his death. But because of didi and her efforts we rose again. She was very simple and full of ‘sadgi’. After she has gone, I can feel the legacy she has left behind.”

Adding to that, Usha Mangeshkar said, “Lata didi’s ‘visarjan’ happened with Goddess Saraswati, it was the same day of Saraswati Ma’s visarjan, February 6, what else can I say?”

As part of a special performance, singers Shankar Mahadevan and Anwesha will be singing ‘Oh Palan Hare’.

Remembering the legendary singer, Shankar said, “Our film industry has one peculiar sound, and if one needs to describe it in one word it is called ‘Lata Mangeshkar’. That is why she is rightfully the legend our country could ever have.”

The show also features other prominent singers like Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal, and Palak Muchhal.

The final episode of ‘Naam Reh Jayega’, conceived by Gajendra Singh of Saibaba Studios and hosted by Sonu Nigam, will be telecast on Star Plus on Sunday at 7 p.m.

