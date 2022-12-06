The BCCI on Tuesday appointed former player Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the new batting coach of the India women’s team and he will join the side from the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia starting December 9, with former head coach Ramesh Powar switching to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as spin bowling coach.

Kanitkar, who played two Tests and 34 ODIs for India between 1997 and 2000 and has over 10,000 first-class runs under his belt, was part of the coaching staff under VVS Laxman on India Men’s tour of New Zealand last month, with Rahul Dravid and his team opting to take a break post the T20 World Cup.

The 48-year-old brings significant experience to the job, having coached at various levels over the last seven years. He coached Goa in the Ranji Trophy and then had a productive three-year run with Tamil Nadu. He was also the coach of India’s U19 team, which won the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup this year.

“It is an honour to be appointed as the new batting coach of the Senior Women’s team,” Kanitkar said in a BCCI release.

“I see tremendous prospects in this team and we have a good mix of youth and experience. I believe this team is ready for the challenge ahead. We have a few marquee events coming up and it is going to be exciting for the team and myself as batting coach,” he added.

On the other hand, Powar moves over to men’s cricket as a part of the restructured model of the BCCI.

“I have had an enriching experience in my stint as head coach of the senior women’s team. Over the years I have worked closely with some of the stalwarts of the game and upcoming talents of the country,” Powar said.

“With my new role at the NCA, I will be looking to take forward my experience over the years to help build talent for the future. I look forward to working in tandem with Mr. VVS Laxman for the further development of the game and bench strength,” he added.

The 44-year-old will work alongside Laxman, who is the current head of cricket at the NCA after Rahul Dravid vacated the post to become India men’s team’s head coach.

“With Powar coming on board as a spin bowling coach, we are sure he will bring his expertise and experience to the National Cricket Academy,” Laxman said.

“Having worked in domestic, age-group cricket and the international circuit, I am sure he will play an active role in the betterment of the game. I look forward to working with him in his new role at the NCA,” he added.

