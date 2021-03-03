Television actor Hrishikesh Pandey, who is currently seen in the show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, has been part of the industry for over a decade. He says the tenure has taught him the importance of drawing the line when it comes to his personal and professional life.

The actor, whose character of officer Sachin in “CID” got immense popularity, tells IANS: “It is important for a person to work and take rest, be with their family and close ones. Why are we getting into depression? Because we’re working, we have no timing, no schedule, we’re taking a lot of stress.”

The television industry is said to have a strenuous work environment with daily shootings for long hours. It can sometimes take a toll on a person’s mental health. The actor feels that the need to talk about mental health is important.

“A lot of people don’t like to talk about it (mental health) . They feel if they talk about this they’ll spoil relations with people, who they’re working with. Rather I feel we need to make sure that we create a better atmosphere for our coming generation of actors, technicians, director and others,” says the actor.

Talking about the suicide cases in the industry due to depression, lack of opportunities or abusive relationships, Hrishikesh thinks one should not carry forward this kind of a relationship.

“In any relationship it is important that you respect, care for each other and give them space. You need to come out of that relationship which is abusive. So as long as you’re balanced in your life, you meditate. It helps because a lot of people in stress lose their temper, do wrong things. And when you’re calm, you’re not into all this, there is no depression and you rather live a better life,” he signs off.

