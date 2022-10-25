ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hrithik celebrates first Diwali with girlfriend Saba Azad

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrated his first Diwali with his girlfriend Saba Azad.

Saba took to Instagram Story, where she posted a picture of herself along with Hrithik. The two can be seen twinning in white Indian outfits.

She wrote: “Happy Diwali” as the caption for the loved-up image.

Hrithik and Saba were first spotted together in February when the two stepped out for dinner. Putting all rumours to rest, the two were seen holding hands as they walked into Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party.

On the work front, Hrithik’s latest release is ‘Vikram Vedha’. He will next be seen in ‘Fighter’, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

