Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrated a unique Holi this year and even shared a glimpse of it with his fans and followers on Instagram.

In the clip, he and his family, including sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan ditched the celebration with colours and instead were seen working out. They were joined by Hrithik’s former-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Hrithik was seen holding a table tennis bat. While one of his sons played with him, the other was seen lighting weights. Sussanne, who was in a corner, was working out too.

Hrithik wrote in the caption of the video: “No rang or bhang, just sweat n fun! A customised whole gang Holi morning workout by @swapneelhazare! Happy Holi beautiful people! How’s your Holi going?”

Responding to it, Sussanne Khan commented: “Best Holi ever.”

On the work front, Hrithik, who was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan, will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

