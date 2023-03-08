ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hrithik celebrates Holi sans ‘rang’ and ‘bhang’, instead family works out

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrated a unique Holi this year and even shared a glimpse of it with his fans and followers on Instagram.

In the clip, he and his family, including sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan ditched the celebration with colours and instead were seen working out. They were joined by Hrithik’s former-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Hrithik was seen holding a table tennis bat. While one of his sons played with him, the other was seen lighting weights. Sussanne, who was in a corner, was working out too.

Hrithik wrote in the caption of the video: “No rang or bhang, just sweat n fun! A customised whole gang Holi morning workout by @swapneelhazare! Happy Holi beautiful people! How’s your Holi going?”

Responding to it, Sussanne Khan commented: “Best Holi ever.”

On the work front, Hrithik, who was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan, will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

20230308-093203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    It’s a packed year for Rakul Preet Singh with 7 releases

    Kerala HC asks Police to probe actor Dileep’s complaint of media...

    ‘Splitsvilla X4’ contestant impresses Sunny Leone with his life story

    IANS Obituary: Small-screen heartthrob and every mother’s perfect boy