Hrithik debunks rumours of moving in with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has dismissed all rumours about him moving in with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad.

A report had claimed that the ‘War’ star and his partner Saba will soon “move in together”. It also stated that they were planning to move in together in an apartment in a building called ‘Mannat’ here.

However, Hrithik took to Twitter to debunk the rumour stating: “There is no truth to this.”

He shared the news report on his Twitter and added: “As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job.”

