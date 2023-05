Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has wished NTR Jr cheekily on his birthday on Saturday and said that he is waiting for him on the ‘yuddhabhumi’ (battle field), adding fuel to ‘War 2’ speculation.

Though he didn’t mention ‘War 2’ in his tweet to NTR Jr., Hrithik dropped several hints about the most-anticipated pan-Indian film of our times being made.

Hrithik wrote: “Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi, my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace, until we meet Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu mitrama!”

The film is said to be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

