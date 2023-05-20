ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hrithik fuels ‘War 2’ speculation by wanting to meet NTR Jr. on ‘yuddhabhumi’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has wished NTR Jr cheekily on his birthday on Saturday and said that he is waiting for him on the ‘yuddhabhumi’ (battle field), adding fuel to ‘War 2’ speculation.

Though he didn’t mention ‘War 2’ in his tweet to NTR Jr., Hrithik dropped several hints about the most-anticipated pan-Indian film of our times being made.

Hrithik wrote: “Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi, my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace, until we meet Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu mitrama!”

The film is said to be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

20230520-113404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ayushmann recreates Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Saawariyaan’ look; Kartik Aaryan responds

    ‘KGF’ makers release stunning trailer of ‘Kantara’

    Annup Sonii: Working in good projects gives me a high

    ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ contestant Sanjana Bhatt to sing title...