Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad walked out of the airport holding hands

Hrithik Roshan is in the news a lot these days and while some of it is because of his next movie, ‘Vikram Vedha’, most of the news is centered around his love life.

For the last few weeks media houses are abuzz over the repeated sightings of Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured ladylove Saba Azad.

The couple have been fairly open about their affections for each other on social media and have also provided paparazzi a few photo opportunities when they were spotted on dinner dates.

Neither of them has come right out and said that they are dating, but it is understood and accepted by all that they are the new couple in Bollywood.

Now it seems like the couple want to make it official without actually saying it, as they were both spotted coming out of Mumbai airport holding hands.

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad came out from Mumbai airport and the two were firmly holding hands, talking and laughing with each other. They also exited the airport in the same car.

The dating rumours between the two sparked when Hrithik and Saba were photographed on their way out of a restaurant after what was clearly a date night. Reportedly the two have been together for months.

Saba has also been spotted with Hrithik’s family and from the Instagram chit chat it is clear that she has interacted with Hrithik’s ex-wife Suzanne Khan as well. She was also Hrithik’s plus one at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding in February.

While Hrithik has been discreet about his relationship so far, looks like the pair are serious enough with each other that they have decided to declare their relationship to the paparazzi as well. If they know anything about the media in India, Hrithik and Saba should brace themselves for the inevitable curiosity from Indian media about when the two will tie the knot.

Meanwhile, work wise, Hrithik is all geared up for the release ‘Vikram Vedha’ which is the Hindi remake of R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil blockbuster of the same name.

Hrithik Roshan also has ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone and reportedly, his ‘Krrish 4’ is also in the pipeline.

