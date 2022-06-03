ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hrithik Roshan calls ex-wife Sussanne Khan a ‘superstar’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan cheered for his former wife Sussanne Khan for her new venture, on social media.

Hrithik shared Sussanne’s Instagram post where she had announced about her new gig.

She worte: “”Energy never lies. surround yourself with people who have good radiant energy and watch your world light up#AboutLastNight #Chivas18 #sussannekhan #limitededition #thecharcoalproject.”

Hrithik commented on her post by writing: “Huge congratulations Sussanne this was amazing!”

He then also shared an Instagram story wrote: “So so proud of Sussanne! You are a superstar.”

The two chose separate lives in 2014 after being married for 13 years. Hrithik and Sussanne share two children.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’, the Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit film by the same name. Hrithik will play Vedha in the film, a role enacted by Vijay Sethupathi in the original.

