ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hrithik Roshan holds girlfriend Saba’s heels, pic takes over the internet

NewsWire
0
0

A picture of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan holding his girlfriend Saba Azad’s stilettoes has been doing the rounds on social media.

Hrithik and Saba were seen attending the star-studded launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

In the picture posted by a Twitter user, Hrithik is seen holding Saba’s heels.

Several celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood added sparkle to the event including Tom Holland Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Varun Dhawan.

Hrithik and Saba have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status and recently opened up about it. The two keep making appearances together.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s next directorial ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

20230404-134804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vivek Agnihotri in Bhopal, evades question on ‘homosexual’ remark

    ‘Can never thank God enough’: Khushbu on completing 36 years in...

    Crime Branch quizzes Shilpa; Kundra to stay in police custody (Ld)

    Zaid Darbar to Gauahar Khan: ‘You are and always will be...