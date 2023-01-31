ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hrithik Roshan hosts K-Pop star Jackson Wang at home

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family turned out to be the perfect host to K-pop star Jackson Wang, who visited the actor’s home.

Wang took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photographs to sum up his visit to India as he performed at the Lollapalooza global music festival.

Jackson Wang wrote the caption: “#MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023. Always wanted to visit. Finally… Such an amazing experience with all of you since the moment at the airport to seeing you all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture. Such an honor. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often. @lollaindia.”

He shared a picture with Hrithik, actor’s parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan photographed at their home.

He also posted a clip showing Wang taking a chariot ride on the streets of Mumbai, spending some time at the sea, visiting a local market and a picture of the Gateway of India.

On the Bollywood front, Hrithik will now be seen in ‘Fighter’, alongside Deepika Padukone.

