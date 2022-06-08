Hrithik Roshan has been making headlines the last couple of months for his love life with girlfriend Saba Azad. However, the actor is known for being a staunch cheerleader for his close friends in the industry.

His spirit of camaraderie was once again visible when he posted a shout out for actor Sonali Bendre who is making a comeback to acting with her digital debut web series, ‘The Broken News’.

Taking to his Instagram, in the stories section, Hrithik Roshan shared the trailer of Sonali Bendre’s upcoming web series and wrote, ‘Woah Sonz!! Looking Amazing!!’ Hrithik also added, ‘She’s back’, which he followed up with a fire emoticon.

Here is the post:

For the unversed, Sonali Bendre has not been active in the industry for a few years now following her cancer diagnosis in 2018. She fought hard since then and after her successful treatment, she is back on the circuit and all set for her OTT debut.

Before her diagnosis, Sonali Bendre was active on Television where she appeared as a celebrity judge for reality shows.

In a Times Now interview, Sonali Bendre spoke about how she feels like this second chance is more like a new beginning for her. She said, “I do see this like a beginning because I think this is a new phase of my life and this time around, I think the universe has given me a second chance and I need to make good on this second chance.”

Her soon to premiere web series, ‘The Broken News’, is said to be an adaptation of a popular British drama show called, ‘Press’. Besides, Sonali Bendre, the series also stars actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. The web series will stream on ZEE5 and will premiere on June 10, 2022.