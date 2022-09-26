ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s new song ‘Bande’ is full of action

NewsWire
0
0

Action and more action is what best defines the track ‘Bande’ from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’, which was unveiled on Monday morning by the makers.

The song features Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) & Vedha (Hrithik Roshan) in action mode. The lyrics of the song ‘Bande’ are an ode to the dichotomy of the characters of Vikram and Vedha. It describes the moral ambiguities faced by Vikram Vedha as they set out to unveil the truth.

The theme song ‘Bande’ is composed, arranged and programmed by SAM C. S., as singer Sivam lends his powerful vocals to the lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

The track gives a fresh glimpse of all the action along with the cat-mouse chase between Vikram and Vedha.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

‘Vikram Vedha’ will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

20220926-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sanjay Dutt gets nostalgic about mom Nargis Dutt on her death...

    Will Deverakonda’s brashness survive the boycott brigade’s wrath?

    Deepika Padukone shares her ‘weekend mood’

    Bellary schedule of Simbu’s ‘Pathu Thala’ wrapped up