ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hrithik touches fan’s feet, netizens call him ‘most humble superstar’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’, recently won the Internet’s heart as he touched his fan’s feet during an event recently.

Celebrity pap Viral Bhayani shared a video of a fitness event attended by Hrithik, on his social media, where the ‘War’ star can be seen dressed in a fluorescent T-shirt paired with white pants and a cap. As a fan came on stage to greet Hrithik, he touched the actor’s feet.

In a reflex action, Hrithik bent down to touch the fan’s feet leaving the netizens pleasantly surprised. Reacting to Hrithik’s sweet gesture, a fan wrote in the comment section, “So sweet of you @hrithikroshan.”

Complimenting the actor, fans called him a “very good superstar,” and the “most humble superstar.”

Hrithik last film ‘War’, where he appeared alongside Tiger Shroff, was a blockbuster. The actor is returning to the big screen three years after his last outing with ‘Vikram Vedha’, which is a remake of the Vijay Sethupathi-R. Madhavan neo-noir action thriller film of the same name.

Director duo Pushkar-Gayathri, who helmed the original Tamil film, have directed the Hindi remake of the film as well. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022.

20220828-155203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s driver runs over a photographer’s leg; her attitude...

    ‘Liger’ team, Vijay Deverakonda to kick off promotions

    Neha Marda uses real-life experience in jewellery designing for role

    Chitra, Malayalam music fraternity condole Lata’s passing away