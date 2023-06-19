ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hrithik uploads shirtless pic, Saba Azad reacts with fire and heart emojis

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan treated his fans to a shirtless picture, where he was seen flaunting his muscular back.

Hrithik took to Instagram, where he posted the picture. In the image, his back is towards the camera, and is wearing black pants and a cap.

For the caption, he wrote: “Back day.”

Apart from the picture, it was the comment by his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad that caught the eye of many.

She took to the comment section and posted a bicep, fire and heart emojis.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

The actor will also be reprising his role in ‘War 2’, where he will reportedly be pitted against NTR Jr. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is said to also star Kiara Advani.

