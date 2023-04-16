ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hrithik’s security pushes delivery boy as he tries taking selfie with actor

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s security was seen pushing away a fan who tried taking a picture with the actor outside a restaurant here.

A video of Hrithik was shared on a paparazzi account, where he was seen with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

In the clip, Hrithik was seen walking towards his car and waited for the others to join him. A food delivery person tried taking a selfie with the actor and he leaned towards him. However, his security guard pushed him person.

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in December 2000. They welcomed their first son Hrehaan in 2006, Hridaan was born in 2008. The childhood lovers separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Fighter’, which is all set to hit the theatres on January 2024.

