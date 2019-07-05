Hrithik’s Super 30 is an inspiring life story

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Hrithik Roshan’s new film ‘Super 30’, which opens globally on July 12, is garnering widespread acclaim in its pre-screenings. The movie is based on the life of Anand Kumar, who revolutionised the tuition system in the heartlands with his Super 30 programme for talented but underprivilleged children who wished to crack IIT-JEE.

Anil D. Ambani’s Reliance Entertainment is releasing the film worldwide.

Anand Kumar is gifted mathematicians in India, who has dedicated his life to coaching underprivileged students free of cost. The film chronicles Anand Kumar’s incredible life, starting at a very young age, and his battle against India’s flawed and corrupt education system. A brilliant student, Anand Kumar, used to regularly travel six hours by train from Patna to Varanasi, to access study materials not available in his hometown.

In 1994, at the age of 21, Kumar secured admission to the prestigious University of Cambridge, but could not make it because he did not have the funds to travel to the UK. After his father’s death, despite being a brilliant mathematician, Anand was compelled to sell “papad” on the streets to make ends meet.

Determined that other brilliant but economically backward children like him do not face such travails, Anand Kumar initiated his Super 30 educational programme in 2002. Under the programme he picked 30 deserving but underprivileged students for the IIT-JEE, whom he would then coach free of cost every year.

By last year, 422 out of the 480 children, all economically underprivileged, and all coached free of cost by Anand Kumar in his Super 30 classes, had made it to the IITs.

Despite being flooded with offers of financial support for his programme from governments and private sector giants, Anand Kumar chose to survive only on his own meagre resources. Anand’s family also played a key role in his endeavours. His mother, Jayanti Devi, would cook for the students, and his brother, Pranav Kumar, would take care of the management.

On the eve of the film’s release, Anand Kumar said: “I’m very happy with the way ‘Super 30’ has shaped up. The team has done an incredible job. I hope this film inspires all future generations.”

Commenting on the movie, Hrithik Roshan said: “Anand Kumar’s life is one of the most inspiring and moving stories I’ve ever heard. His story had to be told to the world. I am honoured to have played the role of Anand Kumar.”

Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, Shibasish Sarkar, said: “We are very proud of “Super 30″ and are looking forward to global audiences showering their love on the film. It’s a film we believe all families must watch.”

Super 30 film is currently ranked number one among the most anticipated movie of 2019 on IMDB India. The film’s trailer has garnered over 45 million views on YouTube alone so far. The film also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Sadh, Nandish Singh and Aditya Srivastava, and is directed by Vikas Bahl.

–IANS

