‘Vikram Vedha‘ is creating all kinds of buzz even with a couple of months left for the movie’s release. The movie will see a clash between Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. While the audience is obviously excited to witness the epic face off between two talent powerhouses, it’s the movie’s budget that’s causing everyone to be wide-eyed.

For those not in the know, the movie is the official remake of the 2017 blockbuster hit Tamil movie of the same name, starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

In the Hindi version, Hrithik Roshan is playing the cop (R. Madhavan’s) role while Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of the mastermind crook (Vijay Sethupathi).

The Tamil version of the movie was reportedly made on a modest budget of 11 crores and the movie went on to make over Rs. 60 crores, which is a huge return on investment.

However, unlike, the original, the remake of the movie has apparently been mounted on a huge scale and said to have taken over Rs. 175 crores to make. If this is true, this would make ‘Vikram Vedha’, Hrithik Roshan’s most expensive movie in terms of budget.

The previous movie ranking at the top was ‘War’, which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 158 crores.

In the meanwhile, speaking about the movie, director Pushkar (one half of the director duo) said that they were under no pressure to adapt the movie for Hindi viewers.

Speaking about this to HT, he said, “We know how to make films in a certain way, and we will stick to that only. I hope people don’t think of it as ‘Bollywoodised’ or anything. There has been no pressure from any quarters to do it in a certain way, let’s put it that way. There has been no pressure from the producers or distributors saying films here have to be made a certain way.”

The movie has been directed by duo – Pushkar-Gayatri and is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 30, 2022.