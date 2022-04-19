In a bid to attract tourists, state-run Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will resume its 684-km long Delhi-Manali-Keylong luxury bus service from Wednesday after over four months.

HRTC Regional Manager Mangal Chand Manepa told IANS over phone that the bus would ply on the Jispa-Delhi route.

“The service was suspended after high mountain passes on the Leh-Manali highway started experiencing snowfall,” he said.

The fare from Delhi to Jispa, via the Rohtang tunnel, will be Rs 2,038 per passenger. The bus will take around 17 hours to complete the journey.

