Chandigarh, Sep 30 (IANS) In a horrific incident, a boy in Haryana’s Mahendragarh town saved his 70-year-old grandmother after she was attacked by a stray bull.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed the bull knocking down the woman to the ground in a residential locality. The boy, who came to her rescue, was also attacked by the bull and was knocked down. Later, nearby residents came to their rescue.

The footage showed the boy fighting bravely with the bull.

–IANS

vg/arm