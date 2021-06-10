Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,100 crore, focusing mainly on education, health, sports and infrastructure in 16 districts.

These include the inauguration of several projects of more than Rs 200 crore and laying foundation stones for projects of around Rs 900 crore, an official statement said.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid by the CM include remodeling of augmentation canal with the WJC main branch in Karnal district and the construction of MCH Block and Service Block on the Civil Hospital campus in Sector 6, Panchkula.

The inaugurated projects include the 33 KV sub-station at Jatton Gate in Karnal, 50-bed hospital in Kalayat in Kaithal district and a sports complex building in Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya in Khanpur Kalan in Sonipat.

