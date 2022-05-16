To fight corruption across Haryana, the state government on Monday issued a toll-free number, 1800-180-2022, and a four-digit number, 1064, a Gurugram district spokesperson said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, said that it is mandatory to display the toll-free number and the four-digit number in all government offices, as per the instructions of the state government.

“I have directed all the heads of departments to ensure that these numbers are displayed at prominent places in their respective office premises so that the public does not face any difficulty in filing complaints against corruption with the state Vigilance Bureau,” Yadav said.

He informed that both these numbers are presently operational at the Vigilance Bureau headquarters in Panchkula for registering complaints against corruption.

Earlier in April, the state government had started a toll-free number — 1800-180-2137 — to curb corruption in the Tehsils.

20220516-201259