Taking another step to ensure the benefits of health facilities reach every needy person, the Haryana government on Monday launched the ‘CHIRAYU Haryana scheme, which is aimed to expand the benefits of Ayushman Bharat to around 29 lakh beneficiaries having an annual income limit of Rs 1.80 lakh.

CHIRAYU stands for Comprehensive Health Insurance of Antyodaya Units.

The scheme was launched at a state-level programme in Manesar in Gurugram. After the launch, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar distributed golden cards to 12 beneficiaries.

CHIRAYU Haryana is expected to give new lease of life to the 1.25 crore Antyodaya population, which means that 50 per cent of the residents of the state will be availing the benefits of the scheme.

Khattar reiterated his commitment towards further strengthening and expanding the health infrastructure in the state with the launch of this scheme and free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh. The treatment cost will be borne by the government.

The Chief Minister said that now the scope of this scheme has also been extended to persons with disabilities (PwD).

“The launch of CHIRAYU has once again highlighted the state government’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art health facilities to poor and needy families. From today, Antyodaya families have been brought under the ambit of ‘Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana'(AB-PMYAY). This step taken by us would certainly give more momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Swasth Bharat Sashakt Bharat’,” Khattar said.

