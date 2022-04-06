To curb corruption and to facilitate the people in the execution of various types of sale seeds in Tehsil offices across Haryana, the state government has started a toll-free number (1800-180-2137) in the office of the Finance Commissioner Revenue and Chief Secretary Haryana.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the toll-free number will help to curb corruption that is spread by the deed writers and employees in the Tehsil offices.

“People can use this toll-free number to register their complaints. I have directed all the Sub Divisional Magistrates of Gurugram to display this toll-free number publicly outside tehsil offices for the public convenience,” Yadav said.

It may be noted that the BJP-JJP led Haryana government has decided to hold an inquiry into all land registrations from 2010 to 2016 for which a mandatory no-objection certificate was not obtained by the Revenue Department.

During an inquiry, it was revealed that over 58,000 land registration deeds have been found to be in violation of the rules between April 2017 to August 2021, and over 250 officials are under the scanner.

