Haryana’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of the Community Health Centre in Mullana near Ambala town and suspended employees who were found absent from duty.

As he reached the health centre, Vij found doctors and staff missing, which made him angry.

He got the attendance register of doctors and staff, checked on the spot and directed to suspend five employees, including two women employees.

During the inspection, Anita Rani, Boti Devi, Vijay Kumar, Satbir Singh and Pawan Kumar were found absent. The directions to suspend them were given by the minister on the spot, an official statement said.

During the inspection, the minister went to the general ward and interacted with patients admitted there. He asked the patients “did the doctor come to check; at what time did the doctors come to examine them”.

