Hry police nab gangster of Lawrence Bishnoi gang after encounter

The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police has arrested a gangster of Lawrence Bishnoi gang after an encounter and recovered foreign-made arms and ammunition from his possession.

The team of STF Ambala conducted a search operation in the Sadar Karnal area from where they nabbed the most wanted criminal.

The team received a tip-off that Mukesh, a resident of Karnal district and an active member of the Ankush Kamalpur gang and the Lawrence group, had brought illegal weapons in large quantity which were reportedly dropped by a drone from Pakistan.

On the basis of the information, the police team raided the spot and after an encounter, arrested the accused.

A total of four foreign pistols, empty shells and 10 cartridges were recovered from the possession of Mukesh.

During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had links with the Babbar Khalsa group, Lawrence Bishnoi group and Ankush Kamalpur gang.

The accused had purchased illegal weapons from gangsters Damanjot Singh, alias Kahlon, and Virender Sambi, who are currently residing abroad.

