Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) will seek the cooperation of sarpanches and councillors to prevent child marriages in the state, commission’s chairperson Renu Bhatiya said on Monday.

While addressing the meeting of District Protection-cum-Prohibition Officers working in all the districts of the state, in Gurugram, Renu Bhatiya said that the commission is also going to hold a meeting with all the sarpanches of the state soon.

“Due to the presence of educated panchayats in the state and 50 per cent participation of women in them, it is our social responsibility to fight together against evils like child marriage,” she said.

She informed that in 2022-23, the commission had received a total of 2,246 complaints related to dowry, extramarital affairs, child marriages and cybercrime of women. Out of which, 1,775 have been resolved.

“HSCW is also going to start an awareness programme for girl students from class VI in the schools of the state, in which they will be made aware of their other rights including cybercrime and child marriage,” she said.

