The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (formerly known as HUDA) will soon launch a sealing drive against 200 unauthorised guesthouses and illegal commercial activities being carried out from residential buildings, an official said on Wednesday.

The HSVP has already issued show cause notices to over 70 such buildings, while 125 more notices will soon be served to other violators in the sector areas.

During inspection, several buildings that violate norms were found in sectors 43, 45, 55, 56 and 57.

According to Section 17 of the Haryana Urban Development Act 1977, commercial activities cannot be run in residential houses.

A senior official of HSVP said that on January 27, the department had served show cause notices to over 70 such buildings, but the owners could not give any satisfactory answer.

According to the orders, if commercial activities in these houses, i.e. PGs are not closed by next week, then the process of sealing will be started. Along with this, the occupation certificate (OC) of these houses will also be cancelled.

“Operating illegal commercial activities in residential areas affects the basic infrastructure in the sectors. Because of this problems of electricity, sewer, and water are rising,” a senior official of HSVP said.

Yug Raghav, a resident of Sector 55, said illegal guesthouses are mushrooming in the area, but the department has failed to take action against these properties. He said these illegal guesthouses have caused a lot of inconvenience to residents.

