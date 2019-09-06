HTC’s revenue goes up 67% in August: Report

Taipei, Sep 10 (IANS) Taiwanese tech company HTC has recorded 66.8 per cent growth in revenue in August compared to July.

HTC has made $23.5 million revenue in August, which is a significant increase compared to the previous month. However, while everything seems to be positive for company, the overall revenue is still 47.1 per cent down on a yearly basis, news portal GSMArena reported on Monday.

As per report, the launch of VR-related products earlier this year like the Vive Pro Eye, Vive Focus, Vive Focus Plus, and Vive Cosmos would help HTC to keep this growth rate until the end of the year.

HTC which exited the India market in July last year, last month launched “Wildfire X” with InOne Smart Technology, the local licensee partner of HTC Corporation, in the country.

The smartphone houses a triple rear camera with 12MP+8MP+5MP lenses and a Big Pixel main camera. The device sports a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with 88.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

