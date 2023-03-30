ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

The trailer of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming epic period action film ‘Ponniyin Selvan-2’, which was unveiled at a glittering public event in Chennai graced by Kamal Hassan on Wednesday, is all about Arunmozhi Varman, who became the mighty Chola emperor, Rajaraja I.

This sequel to the hugely successful ‘Ponniyin Selvan-1’, 2022’s top-grossing Tamil film that raked in Rs 510 crore, features the same stellar star cast, A.R. Rahman’s dramatic music and larger-than-life cinematography that captures the enormity of the action effortlessly.

The ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ films are based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s modern Tamil classic of the same name.

The trailer opens with the shipwreck that was the highlight of the end of ‘Ponniyin Selvan-1’ and concludes dramatically with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character of Nandini vowing to destroy the Chola Dynasty.

And it winds through the manipulative politics and succession battles that take place after the death of king Arunmozhi and the takeover by his brother, Madhuranthakan. The fast-paced action promises to leave the audience glued to their seats.

‘Ponniyin Selvan-2’, like the first film, also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi (who’s central to the sequel’s storyline as he plays Arunmozhi), Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala in leading roles. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu and Aishwarya Lekshmi are in supporting roles.

‘Ponniyin Selvan-2’ is slated for a worldwide release on April 28 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

